Momenti kur Tesla parashikon një aksident dhe reagon para se ai të ndodhë (VIDEO)

Videoja e mësipërme tregon sesi autopiloti mund të shpëtojë jetën tuaj.

Alarmi paralajmërues i vendosur në xhamin e përparmë të kësaj makinemarkës Tesla paralajmëron shoferin dhe frenon makinën sekonda përpara se një aksident të ndodhë. /albeu.com/


Shtuar më 30/12/2016, ora 21:53
