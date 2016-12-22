Donald Trump lëshon bombën e radhës: SHBA-të duhet të rrisin potencialin e armëve bërthamore

Donald Trump ka bërë atë që është cilësuar nga mediat e huaja si “tweet-i i tij më i frikshëm” duke bërë thirrje që SHBA-të duhet të rrisin arsenalin e tyre bërthamor.

Presidenti i zgjedhur, i cili e merr detyrën muajin e ardhshëm, tha se SHBA duhet me patjetër të marrin një veprim të tillë.

SHBA-të zotërojnë 7.100 armë bërthamore, ndërsa Rusia ka 7.300, referuar të dhënave të Shoqatës për Kontrollin e Armëve në SHBA. /albeu.com/

Shtuar më 22/12/2016, ora 21:43
Tage: shba-të armëve bërthamore donald shba
